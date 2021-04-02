Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 875,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,678,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ETW traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.35. 322,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

