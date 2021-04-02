eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,719 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of eBay worth $60,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

