ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 57.8% in March

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ECTM stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

