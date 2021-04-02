Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,123.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3,169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

