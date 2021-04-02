Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $216.85. The company had a trading volume of 701,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day moving average is $210.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

