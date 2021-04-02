EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0305 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $315,899.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,617.14 or 0.99857209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

