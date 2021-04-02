Edgeless Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $2,626.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 162.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,074.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

