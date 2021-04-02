Edgeware Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $260.74 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,347.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00654519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00069473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028229 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

