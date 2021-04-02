Eduard Epshtein Sells 12,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08.

TSE LAC traded down C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$19.93. 1,111,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,797. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.59. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.47 and a twelve month high of C$36.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.46.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

