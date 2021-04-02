Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.44

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.00. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 158,804 shares changing hands.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

