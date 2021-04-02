El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

