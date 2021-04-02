Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.79 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

