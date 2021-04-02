Elastos (ELA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.35 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00011225 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $126.97 million and $4.35 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,928,139 coins and its circulating supply is 19,100,576 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

