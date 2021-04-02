Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.90. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 32,714 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

