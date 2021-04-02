Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $854.89

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 854.89 ($11.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 594,628 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 985.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 854.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

