Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $575.47 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,851,226,533 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

