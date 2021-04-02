Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.47. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 10,750 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

