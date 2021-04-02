Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,552,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 1,387,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,204. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

