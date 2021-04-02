Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 2.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 575,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,380. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $71.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

