Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,298,000.

SCHP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $61.22. 1,377,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,654. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

