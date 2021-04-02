Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 383 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded up $7.13 on Friday, hitting $305.01. The stock had a trading volume of 944,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.95 and its 200 day moving average is $334.04. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.99 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,254.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

