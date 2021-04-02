Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $275.76.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.