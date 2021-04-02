Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $17.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

