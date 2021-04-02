Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,642. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

