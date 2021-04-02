Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day moving average of $309.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $180.97 and a one year high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

