Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after buying an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,434. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

