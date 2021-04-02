Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,677. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

