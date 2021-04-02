Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,774. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

