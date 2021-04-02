Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,738 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.