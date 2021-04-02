Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,920. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.52 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

