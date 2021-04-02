Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 195.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 2,672,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,136. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

