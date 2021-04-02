Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 2,604,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

