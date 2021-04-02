Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Eli Lilly and worth $217,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $185.24 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

