Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Update

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 293,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ELMUF remained flat at $$60.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

