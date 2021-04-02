Elitium Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Elitium has a market capitalization of $157.63 million and approximately $232,589.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00008845 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00054042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 927% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00672846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028300 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

