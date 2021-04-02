Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $249.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $167.64 or 0.00281699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.64 or 0.03208996 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,467,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,238,545 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.