ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0497 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $137.59 million and approximately $78.32 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 455% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,024,420 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.