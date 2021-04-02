ELYSIA Trading Up 619.9% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 71% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 619.9% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $167.31 million and $112.05 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,006,420 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

