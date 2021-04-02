Elysian Price Up 127.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Elysian has a market capitalization of $401,130.66 and approximately $6.25 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 127.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

