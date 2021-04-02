EMC Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock valued at $390,059,400 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Shares of FB traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $298.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

