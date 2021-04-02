EMC Capital Management Invests $1.15 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TWST traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 837,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,406,640. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

