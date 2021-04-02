EMC Capital Management Invests $13.38 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,383,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 10.2% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,685,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.97 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

