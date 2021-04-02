EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 48,949 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.26% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 97,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,837. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.