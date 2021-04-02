EMC Capital Management Takes $1.08 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Finally, TRG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 1,762,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,244,000 after buying an additional 767,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. 23,497,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,275,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $185.41 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

