EMC Capital Management Takes $1.11 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 264.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $132.00. 302,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

