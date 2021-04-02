EMC Capital Management Takes $1.11 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 264.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $132.00. 302,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,885.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
