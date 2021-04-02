EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.04% of EMCORE worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

