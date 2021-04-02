Emerald Crypto Achieves Market Cap of $204,203.57 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $204,203.57 and approximately $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.