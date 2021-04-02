Emercoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $55,651.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00027953 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,224,052 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.