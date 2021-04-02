Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,665. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.