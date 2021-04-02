Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Emirex Token has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and $1.11 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emirex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,316.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00646848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

